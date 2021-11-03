Sikhs seek law to allow them to carry Kirpan in public places in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Sikhism enjoins on followers to follow the five K's--Kesh, Kara, Kanga, Kaccha and Kirpan-- but Sikhs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) say they are not allowed the carry a Kirpan (dagger) in public.

Sikhs of KP are distraught over the lack of a law on 'Kirpan' as it is curtailed due to security concerns, while Pakistan's constitution guarantees freedom of religion, reported The Express Tribune.

Adult Sikhs usually carry a 4 to 5-inch Kirpan, kept in a sheath, which can be worn under or over the clothing. The Kirpan amongst other things symbolises the struggle against injustice and is an integral part of the religion.

The Sikh community of the province has been pushing for legislation to be allowed permission to carry the Kirpan when they visit government offices, enter the court or police station, and during air travel, reported The Express Tribune.

Ranjeett Singh, a minority member of the provincial assembly, has been the most vocal about such legislation ever since he was not allowed to carry the steel sword in the provincial assembly.

Ranjeett, while talking to The Express Tribune, said, "When I enter the assembly, I am often asked to leave my sword outside due to which it has to be kept in my car or briefcase." He said that being told to not carry the sword was hurtful to his religious sentiments.

The provincial lawmaker is not alone. Baba Gurpal Singh, a Sikh social worker from Peshawar and a Minister for Minority Affairs in the Youth Assembly KP, shares his pain over the curtailment on 'Kirpan'.

"Guru made five things obligatory for us and to not be allowed to do one is distressing," he said.

Gurpal, narrating a story about the freedom to carry the sword in other countries, said, "A few years back I went to Malaysia and visited their parliament there but no one even asked whether I was wearing a Kirpan or not."

He implored that it was high time legislation was enacted so that the 45,000 Sikhs in the province were not deprived of their religious freedom.

( With inputs from ANI )

