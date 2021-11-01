Singapore reports 2,470 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore recorded 2,470 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total tally to 200,844, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

Of the new cases, 2,189 were reported in the community and 278 in migrant worker dormitories while three were imported cases.

A total of 1,717 cases are currently hospitalized. Of them 288 patients are in need of oxygen supplementation in the regular ward, 67 are stable under close monitoring in the intensive care unit (ICU), and 62 are critically ill and intubated in the ICU, said the MOH.

An additional 14 deaths from COVID-19 were reported in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the overall death toll to 421.

As of last Sunday, 84 percent of Singapore's population have been fully vaccinated, and 85 percent have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

