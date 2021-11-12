Singapore reports 3,099 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 3,099 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total tally in the country to 233,176.

Of the new cases, 2,965 were in the community, 128 were in migrant worker dormitories and six were imported cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

A total of 1,616 patients are currently warded in hospitals, with 280 cases requiring oxygen supplementation in the general wards, 31 cases being unstable and under close monitoring in the intensive care units (ICUs), and 75 cases being critically ill and intubated in the ICUs. The current overall ICU utilization rate is 67 per cent.

Fourteen more patients have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection, bringing the death toll to 562, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor