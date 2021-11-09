South Korea reports 1,715 more COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

South Korea reported 1,715 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 3,83,407.

The daily caseload was slightly down from 1,758 the previous day, but it has hovered above 1,000 since July 7.

The recent resurgence was attributed to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area.

Of the new cases, 659 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people residing in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 524 and 110.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 405, or 23.9 per cent of the total local transmission.

Seventeen cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 15,287.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition grew from 16 to 425.

Eighteen more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 2,998. The total fatality rate stood at 0.78 per cent.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on February 26, the country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 4,16,38,366 people, or 81.1 per cent of the total population. The number of fully vaccinated people was 39,496,809, or 76.9 per cent of the population. (/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor