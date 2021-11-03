Speculation is rife whether questionable ship carrying Chinese consignment reached Sri Lankan waters or not: Report

A questionable ship named 'Hippo Spirit', carrying the consignment of Chinese organic fertiliser, has made several attempts to enter Sri Lankan waters despite repeated rejections by Sri Lankan authorities, a media report said.

Colombo based English-language newspaper Daily Mirror reported that speculation is rife whether the questionable ship 'Hippo Spirit', carrying fertiliser infected with harmful bacteria, has already reached Sri Lankan waters.

The publication said the Chinese authorities weren't ready to re-accept the cargo even after two tests that detected harmful pathogens in its samples. However, the Chinese authorities in turn requested the third test by an independent analyst.

The samples received from this controversial shipment have been tested and were found to be infected with harmful organisms. As a result, Sri Lankan authorities did not issue an import permit particularly for this bulk stock of so-called 'Organic Fertiliser'.

Refuting the reports that the questionable ship has been spotted near the Hambantota Port, Colombo Port Harbour Master Captain Nirmal P. Silva said the vessel cannot enter the Hambantota Port without my approval.

"But I cannot say if it is on Sri Lankan waters or not because they have the Right of Innocent Passage as per the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). However, I can confirm that it is not in any of the gazetted ports in the country. Even if this ship enters our territorial waters it is not illegal. It is only if they come to a port that it is illegal," explained Captain Silva.

The Colombo based newspaper learned that the vessel 'Hippo Spirit' was initially registered as 'Global Explorer'.

In 2012 the name was changed to 'Seiyo Explorer' and thereafter it was called 'Hippo Spirit'. However, the vessel remains to be anchored along the Indo-Malacca Strait as per the last update in October.

