Sudanese Military Council to determine political future of Hamdok

The Sudanese military council will meet on Wednesday to determine the political future of ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, a military source told Sputnik.

"Today there will be a meeting of the military council in the building of the main command of the army," the source said.

"This meeting will be decisive regarding the political future of Hamdok and will determine whether he will be in the future government or not," the source added. (ANI/Sputnik)

