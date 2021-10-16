Sukhbir Singh condemns Taliban's forcibly entry into Afghanistan's Gurdwara, asks India to raise issue at Int'l forums

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday condemned the forcibly entering of the Taliban's heavily armed men into a Gurdwara in Afghanistan's Kabul and urged the government to take this matter to the international forum that Sikhs and other religious minorities are being attacked.

While speaking about the recent Gurdwara incident in Afghanistan, Badal said: "I strongly condemn this."

He emphasised that the "Government of India should take this matter to the international forums that Sikhs and other religious minorities are being attacked".

Earlier, the president of the Indian World Forum Puneet Singh Chandhok had said that around 2 pm on Friday, heavily armed fighters claiming to be from the special unit of Taliban forcibly entered Gurdwara Dashmesh Pita at Karte Parwan in Kabul and intimidated the members of the Sikh community present there.

Chandok said that he had received distressed calls from the Sikh community in Kabul.

Badal further said that the matter of the recognition of the Taliban is going on. Underlining that it is a state where the minorities are "not safe", he said: "They should not be recognised. International pressure should be created on them."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor