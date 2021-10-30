Syrian soldiers injured in Israeli attack on Damascus suburb
Published: October 30, 2021
Two Syrian soldiers were injured in an Israeli attack on a suburb of Damascus, directed from the Golan Heights area, the Syrian Armed Forces said Saturday.
Earlier in the day, Syrian state-run media reported that the country's air defence systems were repelling an attack from the general area of the Golan Heights.
"At approximately 11:17 [08:17 GMT] this morning, Israel carried out attacks, using surface-to-surface missiles," the military said, adding that the attacks targeted a suburb of the Syrian capital.
"Our air defence systems repelled the attacks and downed several missiles. As a result of the attack, two soldiers were injured and some material damage was incurred," the military said. (ANI/Sputnik)
