Taiwan to ease COVID-19 prevention measures on Nov 2

Taiwan's executive authority said on Thursday that restriction measures imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be relaxed starting November 2 as the outbreak has been brought under control.

According to the authority, starting November 2, face masks will not be required at karaoke bars, and eating and drinking at cinemas or on trains will be allowed. Restrictions on the number of people at gatherings will also be lifted.

After a major COVID-19 outbreak in May and June in Taiwan, the number of daily infections has dwindled, with only imported cases coming in recently. As a result, the island's epidemic monitoring agency has gradually lifted restrictions, including allowing eating indoors, visiting movie theatres and scrapping mask mandates for outdoor athletics.

The current Level-2 alert against COVID-19 will be extended until November 15, according to the island's disease monitoring agency. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

