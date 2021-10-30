Taliban manual discourages people from helping, befriending infidels

New Delhi, Oct 30 The Prevention of Vice Manual of the Taliban discourages people from "helping, befriending... infidels".

Taliban officials in Afghanistan's provinces are using a manual that imposes rules harsher than the abusive policies announced by their leaders in Kabul. And Taliban authorities often do not comply with the rights protections that the manual, from the Taliban's Ministry of Vice and Virtue, sets out, Human Rights Watch

