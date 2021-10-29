Taliban seeks int'l community's backing for sanctions removal

Kabul, Oct 29 During a meeting with 14 foreign envoys, The Taliban's Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has urged the international community's support for the removal of sanctions on the incumbent government of Afghanistan led by the group, the media reported.

The meeting took place in Doha on Wednesday, TOLO News reported.

During the meeting, "Minister Muttaqi elaborated on the new Islamic government, ensuring security, ties with the international community, economic situation, sanctions imposed on Afghanistan, and elimination of corruption", Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said in a statement.

"Afghanistan is witnessing a dominant government in 40 years, therefore the international community should call on the US to remove sanctions on the Afghan people's national wealth," the Minister was quoted as saying in the meeting.

The new Afghan government "as a responsible government" fulfilled all of the conditions and that it should be recognised, he added.

In the meeting, reportedly mediated by the Qatari government, the envoys urged the Taliban to abide by international rules, respect human rights, guarantee safe passage to Afghanistan and eradicate terrorism.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Acting Foreign Minister held talks with Markus Potzel, Germany's Ambassador-designate to Afghanistan.

Taking to Twitter, Potzel said: "Met de facto acting Taliban FM (Amir Khan) Muttaqi in Doha. We spoke about ongoing efforts to mitigate humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

"I reiterated importance of respect for human rights, especially women's rights, safe passage & freedom of movement and unrestricted humanitarian access."

