Terror bid foiled in Pak, militant arrested: Police

Islamabad, Nov 12 Pakistani law enforcement agencies have foiled a terror bid and arrested a militant affiliated to a banned outfit in Quetta city, police said.

The militant was arrested during a targeted operation based on an intelligence tip-off at a hideout in the Sariab area of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, Xinhua news agency quoted the police as saying.

The police said that a search operation was also been launched in the area to look for any accomplice of the arrested terrorist.

Police personnel also seized explosives, arms and other sensitive materials from the terrorist's possession.

The militant was shifted to an undisclosed location for further interrogation shortly after the arrest.

A case has also been registered against him, according to the police officials.

