Thailand's COVID-19 cases surpass 2 million
By ANI | Published: November 12, 2021 11:54 AM2021-11-12T11:54:21+5:302021-11-12T14:00:12+5:30
The cumulative COVID-19 cases in Thailand surpassed 2 million on Friday, as the country recently lifted travel curbs to vaccinated international visitors in an effort to reboot its tourism-reliant economy.
The cumulative COVID-19 cases in Thailand surpassed 2 million on Friday, as the country recently lifted travel curbs to vaccinated international visitors in an effort to reboot its tourism-reliant economy.
With 7,305 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand stood at 2,004,274, according to the country's health ministry.
It has only been less than three months since the Southeast Asian country passed the 1-million mark in coronavirus cases in August. The months-long surge in infections has mainly been driven by the spread of the Delta variant.
However, the COVID-19 infection rates in the country have slowed since last month thanks to the ramped-up vaccination. According to the official data, nearly half of Thailand's 69-million population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 so far.
The World Health Organization Thailand office said in its latest report, that despite the easing of border controls, the country continues to see a steady decrease of the number of infections on a weekly basis.
However, it warned that cases remain widespread across Thailand, and the current inoculation rate is deemed insufficient to prevent potential outbreaks. (ANI/Xinhua)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app