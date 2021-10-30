The new IRDAI Chairman has crucial tasks to handle
By IANS | Published: October 30, 2021 12:36 PM2021-10-30T12:36:06+5:302021-10-30T12:45:07+5:30
Chennai, Oct 30 Setting the house in order, working towards its core mission of policyholder's interest, speeding up the new company licensing process, avoiding micromanagement are some of the important tasks for the incoming Chairman of Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India
