Three killed, dozen injured in blast at mosque in Afghanistan's Nangarhar

At least three people were killed while over a dozen were injured in a blast that took place on Friday in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, reported Khaama Press reported.

The blast was caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted in a mosque during prayers at the Shadal Mosque in eastern Nangarhar, Pajhwok Afghan News reported citing a source.

A blast occurred inside of a mosque on Friday in Spinghar district of Nangarhar province, local officials confirmed.

However, eyewitnesses said that the number of casualties is higher.

Meanwhile, two suspects have been detained in connection with a blast, according to local media.

"The two perpetrators of the blast at a mosque in ... Nangarhar province have been detained," the office regional governor's office said on Friday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor