Troika participants express concern over humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, call for unwavering support for Afghans

Participants of the Troika Plus meeting on Afghanistan, comprising of the representatives from Russia, China, US and Pakistan, held in Islamabad expressed deep concern regarding the severe humanitarian and economic situation in Afghanistan and called for "unwavering" support for the Afghans.

According to the joint statement released by the US State Department, the participating countries called on the Taliban to work with the Afghans to form an inclusive government that respects the rights of all Afghans including the rights of women and girls to participate in all aspects of the Afghan society.

The countries also emphasized that access to education for women and girls at all levels is an international obligation and encouraged the Taliban to accelerate efforts to provide for full and equal access to education countrywide.

The statement further said that the countries called on the Taliban to ensure unhindered humanitarian access, including by women aid workers, for the delivery of humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan to respond to the developing crisis.

The participating countries also stressed on the implementation of Afghan-related UNSC Resolutions that is free from terrorism and drug-related crime.

The statement also condemned in the strongest terms the recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan and called on the Taliban to cut ties with all international terrorist groups, dismantle and eliminate them in a decisive manner, and deny space to any terrorist organization operating inside the country.

The officials further welcomed the international community's urgent provision of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and expressed grave concern at the potential for an economic collapse.

The statement from the US State Department urged the United Nations and its specialized agencies to develop programs to implement the international community's commitments to support the people of Afghanistan.

The participants also reaffirmed their expectation that the Taliban will fulfil their commitment to prevent the use of Afghan territory by terrorists against its neighbours, other countries in the region and the rest of the world.

( With inputs from ANI )

