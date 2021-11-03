Tunisian Police arrest person digging tunnel near French Ambassador's residence
By ANI | Published: November 3, 2021 10:28 PM2021-11-03T22:28:46+5:302021-11-03T22:40:02+5:30
Tunisian police have arrested a suspicious person who was digging a tunnel in a house near the French ambassador's residence, the country's interior ministry said on Wednesday.
Tunisian police have arrested a suspicious person who was digging a tunnel in a house near the French ambassador's residence, the country's interior ministry said on Wednesday.
Police received information about suspicious activity at a house in the capital of Tunisia near the residence of the French ambassador, the ministry said in a statement.
"Among those who often entered this house, there was a man known to the security forces for extremist activities. The house was taken by assault, after which traces of a tunnel were found," the statement read.
The anti-terrorist department of the Tunisian Prosecutor General's Office has begun an investigation into the incident. (ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app