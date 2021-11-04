Turkey denies moving Russian-made S-400 missile systems to US airbase in South: Reports

The Turkish Defence Ministry denied reports it moved its Russian-made S-400 air defence systems to the Incirlik Air Base where US forces are deployed, Anadolu agency reported on Thursday, citing a source in the defence department.

A number of Turkish outlets earlier in the week had reported that the military had moved its defence missile system, which it had bought from Russia much to the chagrin of Washington, to the vicinity of the strategic airbase in the country's south.

"These statements are absolutely untrue," Anadolu quoted the source as saying.

The station is part of NATO's missile defence system in Europe where up to 50 tactical nuclear weapons are stored. In the context of disagreements with the United States over the purchase of Russian S-400 missile defence systems by Turkey, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan stated that Ankara would close off the Incirlik and Kurecik bases to the American military if any sanctions were imposed. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor