Two protesters dead near Khartoum as Military Committee deploys force

Two protesters were killed during a demonstration held in the city of Omdurman near Khartoum as the Sudanese military committee's forces fired shots, the country's central medical committee said on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of people took to the streets in Sudan's most populated city following the recent developments in the country that saw several senior officials detained and the government dissolved.

"Two protesters died in Omdurman, a suburb of Khartoum, as a result of the firing by the military committee forces during the October 30 demonstration of millions against the decisions of the Sudanese army commander," the committee said in a statement. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor