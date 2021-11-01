Two trains collide in southern England

Two trains have collided in southern England between the city of Salisbury and the town of Andover, Wiltshire Police said.

"We are currently at the scene of a train crash involving two trains between Andover and Salisbury. We are responding with the fire and ambulance service at the site close to London Road, Salisbury," police said on Twitter on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the British Transport Police said on Twitter that several people were injured in the accident.

"Officers are continuing to respond to the incident at Fisherton Tunnel. A number of people have been injured, but thankfully no one has died," the police said.

About 50 firefighters are working with police and ambulance service officers at the scene of the crash, according to the Dorset and Wiltshire fire and rescue service. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

