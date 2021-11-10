UK confirms pledge for zero emission of heavy vehicles by 2040

BY VISHAL GULATI

Glasgow, Nov 10 All new heavy goods vehicles in the UK will be zero-emission by 2040, the UK government said on Wednesday.

This, combined with the UK's 2030 phase out for petrol and diesel cars and vans, represents a world-leading pledge to end the sale of all polluting road vehicles within the next two decades.

The UK will become the first country in the world to commit to phasing out new, non-zero emission heavy goods vehicles weighing 26 tonnes and under by 2035, with all new vehicles sold in the UK to be zero emission by 2040.

This comes as new research from Bloomberg New Energy Finance, commissioned by the UK COP Presidency and published on Wednesday, shows the progress made in the passenger vehicle market.

The research shows 31 per cent of the global passenger vehicle market is now covered by vehicle manufacturer commitments to end sales of fossil fuel-powered vehicles, up from a near zero share of the market at the start of 2021

The global sales of zero emission vehicles

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor