UK logs nearly 40,000 new COVID-19 cases

Britain has registered 39,329 new COVID-19 infections and 214 coronavirus related deaths, bringing the total loss of lives to 142,338 in the count, according to the latest official figures on Wednesday.

The death toll only includes people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.While the infections have fallen by 14.7 per cent over the last seven days, the number of deaths has increased by 1.4 per cent.

There are currently 8,859 patients hospitalised with COVID-19.

The latest data came as a new report found COVID-19 antibodies increased across Britain except for Northern Ireland, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The ONS said in the week beginning October 18, there was an increase in the percentage of people testing positive for antibodies in the most recent weeks for all nations except Northern Ireland, although estimates for Northern Ireland remain high.

In England, it is estimated that 93.1 per cent of the adult population would have tested positive for antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the specific virus that causes COVID-19, suggesting they had the infection in the past or have been vaccinated, the ONS figures showed.

More than 87 per cent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 79 per cent have received both doses, the latest figures indicate. More than 19 per cent have received booster jabs, or the third dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

