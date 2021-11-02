UK registers over 40,000 new coronavirus cases

Another 40,077 people in Britain have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 9,097,311, according to official figures released Monday.

The UK also reported a further 40 coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total in Britain to 140,672. These figures only include people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.Meanwhile, there are currently 9,065 patients in hospital with COVID-19.

The latest data comes as a new survey has suggested that between Sept. 27 and Oct.2, only 78 percent of all individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 reported fully adhering to the rules of quarantine.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the level of adherence to self-isolation requirements was significantly lower than compliance earlier in the year.

The ONS also reported that the age-adjusted risk of death involving COVID-19 was 32 times greater in unvaccinated people than in fully vaccinated individuals between Jan. 2 and Sept. 24.

The data found that mortality rates were consistently lower for people who had received one vaccine dose compared to those who were completely unvaccinated.

More than 86 percent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first vaccine dose, and over 79 percent have received both doses, the latest figures show. Meanwhile, more than 14 percent have received booster jabs, or third doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

In hopes of returning to normal life, countries such as Britain, China, Germany, Russia and the United States have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

