UK spy agencies sign deal with Amazon's cloud computing arm

UK intelligence and security agencies have sealed a multimillion-dollar deal with Amazon to host classified information on the US internet giant's on-demand cloud computing service, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Tuesday.

According to the media outlet, the contract was signed this year by the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), which is responsible for providing signals intelligence and information assurance to the UK government and armed forces, and sister spy agencies MI5 and MI6 and it is estimated to be worth £500 million to £1billion ($688,5 million to $1.3 billion).

The deal is likely to spark a debate over UK sovereignty as the secret data will be hosted by a single US technological company, the Financial Times added, citing unnamed sources familiar with the discussions.

When approached for comments by Sputnik, the GCHQ press office said they "wouldn't comment on claims about our relationships with tech suppliers." (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

