UK woman leaves job of Rs 10 lakh to please her boyfriend's mother

A shocking case has been reported from the UK. A woman here has quit her job for of Rs 10 lakh salary to please her boyfriend's mother. Interestingly, even after leaving a job worth Rs 10 lakh, her boyfriend's mother did not accept her. According to an English newspaper, the incident was reported by a woman named Bailey Hunter on TikTok. Sharing a video on TikTok, the woman said that her boyfriend's mother, who works in Hooter, did not agree. "Even though I was living an honest and hard life, my boyfriend's mother didn't understand," said Bailey Hunter.

My boyfriend has no problem with my job. When I first met my boyfriend's parents, they treated me well. But when they found out about my job, my boyfriend's mom's mood changed. "I was earning Rs 10 lakh, but my boyfriend's mother didn't like the job," said Bailey Hunter.

Bailey then quit her job to please her boyfriend's mother. She started working on social media after leaving her job. Even after this, the boyfriend's mother told him that she did not like Bailey and could not accept her. Bailey's boyfriend initially opposed the mother. But he loves his mother very much and now his mother is paying all his expenses. That is why his life is now in the hands of his mother.

Meanwhile, the biggest lesson for Bailey Hunter was that she can't leave her job for the sake of another's happiness. This video has been viewed more than 220k times and Tiktok users are responding to it. One user commented that you could never be happier in that relationship. They will never understand you.