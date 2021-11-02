UN condemns blasts at Kabul hospital

The United Nations on Thursday condemned the horrific blasts at a hospital in Kabul and said attacks targeting medical personnel and civilians seeking treatment are violations of human rights and international humanitarian law.

Taking to Twitter, United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said that those responsible for the attack need to be held to account.

"UN condemns today's horrific attack on a hospital in #Kabul. Attacks targeting medical personnel and civilians seeking treatment are violations of human rights and international humanitarian law. Those responsible need to be held to account," the UNAMA tweeted.

At least 19 people were killed and 43 injured following twin blasts in the capital city of Afghanistan, Al Jazeera reported.

The gunshots were also heard near the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan military hospital in Kabul.

Earlier, the Taliban spokesperson for the Afghanistan interior ministry, said there were casualties in the blasts, but did not confirm the toll.

The attack on Kabul hospital was reportedly staged by the Islamic State, Sputnik reported citing Bakhtar news agency.

An IS blew himself up at the hospital entrance, and several more assailants entered the building, the report added.

These explosions add to a growing list of attacks since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in mid-August.

( With inputs from ANI )

