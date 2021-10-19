UN official urges Bangladesh to ensure protection of minorities, impartial probe

UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Mia Seppo on Monday urged the Bangladesh government to ensure the protection of minorities and an impartial probe in the recent communal violence after 'news' broke on social media about the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran at a Durga Puja venue.

The UNRC tweeted to unite to strengthen inclusive tolerance in Bangladesh, reported Dhaka Tribune.

"We call upon the Government to ensure the protection of minorities and an impartial probe," tweeted Seppo.

Seppo said that the recent attacks on Hindus, "fuelled by hate speech" on social media, are against the values of the Constitution and need to be stopped.

Violence broke out after the reported desecration of the Holy Quran at a Durga Puja mandap in Cumilla on October 13, prompting the government to deploy paramilitary forces in 20 districts to fend off further trouble, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Protests sparked across the country demanding justice and security for the religious minorities as fanatics continued attacking temples, Puja pavilions, houses and business establishments across the country.

On Monday, thousands of people from the Hindu community, students and teachers of Dhaka University, and other institutions blocked the Shahbagh intersection in the capital to protest against the attacks.

Protests were also held in Manikganj, Tangail and other districts demanding harsh punishment for the attackers, reported Dhaka Tribune.

A rights group informed that around 3,721 attacks were reported on the Hindu community in Bangladesh in the last nine years.

The data came from a prominent rights group, Ain o Salish Kendra which also stated that 2021 has so far been the deadliest year in the last five years, Dhaka Tribune reported.

At least 1,678 cases of vandalism and arson attacks on Hindu temples, idols and places of worship were reported in the same period Dhaka Tribune reported citing the report published online.

The rights activists also informed that the number did not represent the real situation as the media covers only the bigger picture that comes to light.

( With inputs from ANI )

