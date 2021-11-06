UN Security Council calls for ceasefire in Ethiopia

The 15-membered United Nations Security Council (UNSC) expressed 'deep concern about the expansion and intensification of military clashes in northern Ethiopia' and urged the warring sides to negotiate a "lasting ceasefire".

They further called to put an end to hostilities and to negotiate a lasting ceasefire, and for the creation of conditions for the start of an inclusive Ethiopian national dialogue to resolve the crisis and create the foundation for peace and stability throughout the country, read the press statement of UNSC.

The yearlong conflict between federal government troops and Tigrayan forces has killed thousands of people and displaced more than 2.5 million people.

The UN has said up to 7 million people in the regions of Tigray, Amhara and Afar need help, including 5 million in Tigray where some 400,000 people are estimated to be living in famine-like conditions.

The UNSC members expressed deep concern about the expansion and intensification of military clashes in northern Ethiopia. They further expressed serious concern about the impact of the conflict on the humanitarian situation in Ethiopia, as well as the stability of the country and the wider region.

They welcomed the efforts of the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in response to the situation in Ethiopia. The members called for refraining from inflammatory hate speech and incitement to violence and divisiveness, read the statement.

The UNSC members reiterated their support for the role of regional organisations, namely the African Union (AU), in resolving conflicts and sustaining regional peace and security.

In this regard, they took note of the statement of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission on the situation in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia of November 3, 2021, and further expressed support for the African Union High Representative for the Horn of African Region, Olusegun Obasanjo.

They welcomed his strategy and efforts to achieve a ceasefire and a prompt and peaceful resolution of the conflict. The members strongly urged cooperation with and support to the AU High Representative.

The Members of the Security Council reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity and unity of Ethiopia, added the statement.

Months of political tensions between Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government and the leaders of the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front (TPLF), who once dominated Ethiopia's government, exploded into war in November 2020.

Following some of the fiercest fighting of the conflict, Ethiopia soldiers fled Tigray's capital, Mekelle, in June.

In recent weeks, the conflict has expanded beyond Tigray's borders, into the neighbouring regions of Amhara and Afar.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor