Unable to provide security to businessmen, Taliban allows them to carry weapons

After failing to provide safety and security to Afghan businessmen, the Taliban on Thursday allowed traders to carry weapons for protection.

Ministry of Interior Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghstan announced that they will allow Afghan traders to carry weapons after resolving technical issues, reported Khaama Press.

Following the takeover of the Taliban on August 15, all people and administrations have been disarmed and no one can carry weapons except the Taliban.

Saeed Khostai, spokesperson of the Interior Ministry said in a statement said that the Islamic Emirate of Afghstan is committed to ensuring the security and safety of Afghan traders and investors and to resolving their problems, reported Khaama Press.

It comes after the Afghan traders once armed, were disarmed and they are not allowed to have armed security guards.

Earlier, all Afghstan's traders and investors would carry weapons and had armed security guards as there were huge threats of kidnapping, looting, and money heisting.

( With inputs from ANI )

