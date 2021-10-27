Undertrial ends life in UP jail

Lucknow, Oct 27 An undertrial was found hanging inside the district jail in Gosainganj. In a note, he claimed that he was innocent and had been framed by the police.

The police claim that he committed suicide and the body has been sent for post-mortem. The report is awaited.

According to reports, the deceased was identified as Rupesh Kumar, 25, of Biswan locality in Sitapur district.

He was sent to jail by the Gosainganj police on August 12 this year in a dacoity case.

The police said that a constable, identified as Rahul Pal, deployed at the district jail Lucknow, reached the police station with a memo that Rupesh had ended his life.

In the memo it was stated that Rupesh was put at barrack number 23 of circle number one in the jail and he was found hanging in a barrack room with a 'gamcha' tied around his neck on Tuesday.

The memo stated that Rupesh was found dead upon examination by a jail doctor.

Jail authorities said that a suicide note was found from the prisoner according to which he was innocent and had been framed in the case by police.

A request has also been made for judicial inquiry into the matter.

