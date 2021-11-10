UNGA President discusses UN reform, vaccines situation, climate change with MoS Rajkumar Ranjan Singh

United Nations General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid has met Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and discussed UN reform, vaccines, sustainable recovery from COVID-19 and Climate change.

"Was good to meet with India's Minister of State for External Affairs Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh. We discussed #UNreform, #vaccines, sustainable recovery from #COVID19, and #climatechange. Was reassured of #India's commitment to the #PresidencyOfHope," the UNGA President said in a tweet.

MOS Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh paid an official visit to New York on November 8-9.

During the visit, the minister attended a High-Level Open Debate of the UN Security Council on 'Exclusion, Inequality and Conflict' under the agenda item of 'Maintenance of International Peace and Security' to be convened by the Mexican Presidency of the UNSC on November 9.

In a statement at the High-Level Open Debate, Singh said that India has always strived to foster global solidarity across the world with its development partnership efforts fully respecting national priorities.

The minister said that international efforts in the maintenance of peace and security need to be inclusive and the international community needs to walk the talk by ensuring a predictable and enhanced flow of resources to countries in the post-conflict phase.He said it is important to actively support the post-conflict reconstruction agenda, particularly in Africa.

Noting that some regional and sub-regional organizations have become more capable of addressing the conflict situations and member states have reposed faith increasingly in their capacity, he said this has brought positive synergy to the actions of the United Nations and Security Council and the Security Council has the responsibility to support this trend and encourage and enable those regional and sub-regional organizations.

"The spread of terrorism, particularly in the countries facing conflicts, can reverse the efforts of the international community. It is therefore imperative that terrorism in any form or manifestation is condemned and those supporting it any manner are held accountable," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor