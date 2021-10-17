UP: 2 held for kidnapping, killing lawyer's son

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 17 Two relatives of a lawyer have been arrested for alleged kidnapping and murder of the latter's teenage son, police said on Sunday.

The accused persons Satyendra Kumar and Nagendra Kumar, who are relatives of the lawyer, Boondilal Gautam, had demanded Rs 60 lakh ransom for releasing his 17-year-old son from captivity.

When Gautam failed to pay the ransom within the deadline, the accused duo murdered his son and dumped the body. Both the accused were arrested through electronic surveillance.

Yamuna Prasad, Barabanki Superintendent of Police (SP), said, "The deceased went missing on Thursday and his mobile phone was switched off by his captors after the last call by the boy's elder brother Anurag. The accused answered the call and sought Rs 60 lakh ransom posing as Rafique. The phone went dead after that."

The SP said, "The kidnapping plan was chalked out on October 13 when Satyendra and Nagendra met at a marriage party and talked about the lawyer's wealth and ways to extort by ransom."

The boy, who enrolled in an IAS coaching institute in Lucknow, was lured by Satyendra for an outing and took him to his rented house in Lakhpedabagh where Nagendra too was present, the police said.

After a binge drinking session, the accused asked the boy to call his parents for money.

When he denied, Satyendra hit the boy on his head with the iron pan and Nagendra then strangled him and dumped his body in a village drain.

The murder weapon, the boy's cell phone, slippers and a motorcycle have been seized by the police.

