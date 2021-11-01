US condemns Myanmar security forces for 'abhorrent attacks' in Chin state

The United States on Sunday (local time) said it was "gravely concerned" by reports of human rights violations that Myanmar security forces have perpetuated in Chin State, including setting fire to and destroying over 100 residences and Christian churches.

"We condemn such brutal actions by the Burmese regime against people, their homes, and places of worship, which lays bare the regime's complete disregard for the lives and welfare of the people of Burma," the US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

The statement further stated that these "abhorrent attacks" underscore the urgent need for the international community to hold the Burmese military accountable and take action to prevent gross violations and abuses of human rights, including by preventing the transfer of arms to the military.

"We are also deeply concerned over the Burmese security forces' intensification of military operations in various parts of the country, including in Chin State and the Sagaing Region. We call on the regime to immediately cease the violence, release all those unjustly detained, and restore Burma's path to inclusive democracy," read the statement.

In a statement, Price stated that the US will continue to support the people of Burma.

"We will continue to promote accountability for the horrific violence that has been and continues to be perpetrated by the regime against the people of Burma. We will continue to support the people of Burma and all those working toward a restoration of Burma's democratic path and a peaceful resolution to the crisis," the statement added.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup on February 1, when the Myanmar military led by Senior General Ming Aung Hlaing overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered mass protests and was met by deadly violence.

