US diplomat in S.Korea flees in hit-and-run accident: media

A US diplomat in South Korea fled in a hit-and-run accident in the South Korean capital Seoul on Wednesday, Yonhap news agency reported Thursday citing the police.

According to the report, a vehicle carrying four people, including the unidentified U.S. diplomat as the driver, hit a taxi's bumper from behind while changing lanes near the Namsan No. 3 tunnel in central Seoul at about 5:35 p.m. local time on Wednesday.

The diplomat left the scene without stopping to deal with the accident.

The taxi driver chased the U.S. diplomat's car to gate 3 of the US Army garrison in Yongsan district.

Local police arrived at the gate and tried to identify the U.S. diplomat, but the diplomat and the car's three passengers rejected all of the police requests, including a breathalyzer test, without opening the window of the car.

The car entered the U.S. base, which is off-limits to the local police, and the U.S. diplomat enjoys diplomatic immunity.

The South Korean foreign ministry said it will cooperate with the law enforcement authorities to sternly deal with the matter. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

