US representative Tai to travel to India next month

United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Deputy United States Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi will travel to New Delhi on November 22 to meet with officials for talks on trade and economic ties.

Tai and Bianchi will also travel to Tokyo (Japan) and Seoul (South Korea) on November 15 and November 18 respectively, the US Trade Representative said in a statement.

"Tai and Bianchi will travel to Tokyo, Seoul, and New Delhi to meet with government officials and stakeholders to discuss the enduring US commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and to strengthen trade and economic relationships with key allies and partners," read the statement.

Meanwhile, Tai and Bianchi will return to Washington, D.C. on November 24, said the statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

