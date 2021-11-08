US Special Representative for Afghanistan says plans to visit Russia, Pakistan, India

Published: November 8, 2021

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West said on Monday that he plans to visit Russia, Pakistan and India as a part of his upcoming trip.

"[Within] my upcoming travels, I do plan to visit Pakistan, Russia and India," West said during a briefing.

The US Special Representative pointed out that he will be in Pakistan "later this week." (ANI/Sputnik)

