US Special Representative for Afghanistan says plans to visit Russia, Pakistan, India
By ANI | Published: November 8, 2021 11:21 PM2021-11-08T23:21:48+5:302021-11-08T23:30:12+5:30
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West said on Monday that he plans to visit Russia, Pakistan and India as a part of his upcoming trip.
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West said on Monday that he plans to visit Russia, Pakistan and India as a part of his upcoming trip.
"[Within] my upcoming travels, I do plan to visit Pakistan, Russia and India," West said during a briefing.
The US Special Representative pointed out that he will be in Pakistan "later this week." (ANI/Sputnik)
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app