US Special Representative for Afghanistan says plans to visit Russia, Pakistan, India

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West said on Monday that he plans to visit Russia, Pakistan and India as a part of his upcoming trip.

"[Within] my upcoming travels, I do plan to visit Pakistan, Russia and India," West said during a briefing.

The US Special Representative pointed out that he will be in Pakistan "later this week." (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

