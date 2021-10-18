Vehicle runs two women over in Jalandhar, one dead
October 18, 2021
Chandigarh, Oct 18 In a horrific incident caught on a roadside CCTV, two young women, who were crossing the road, were run over on Monday by a vehicle being driven by a police inspector in Punjab's Jalandhar town.
While one of the women died on the spot, another was admitted to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Vehicle driver Amritpal Singh was arrested.
The deceased has been identified as Navjot Kaur, who worked at a car showroom.
The incident occurred on the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway. Angered over the accident, locals and family members blocked the highway and staged a sit-in protest on the highway for several hours.
