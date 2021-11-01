Vietnam: 5,519 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Sunday

Vietnam recorded 5,519 new infections of COVID-19 on Sunday in HCM city, Bac Lieu, Hanoi, and 43 other localities.

Sunday also saw additional 1,998 recoveries and 53 deaths.

Vietnam has so far reported more than 920,000 cases of COVID-19.

The country has administered more than 81 million doses of COVID-19. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor