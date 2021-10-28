Vietnam makes efforts to contribute to ASEAN-Russia partnership: PM Chinh

Vietnam has been always making efforts to contribute to the development of the strategic partnership and mutually beneficial cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Russia, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh affirmed at the 4th ASEAN-Russia Summit to commemorate the 30th anniversary of dialogue relations, held virtually on Thursday.

PM Chinh suggested Russia continue assisting people of ASEAN member countries, including Vietnam, in the country.

ASEAN and Russia should optimise existing connection channels such as the ASEAN-Russia Business Council, the St Petersburg International Economic Forum and the Eastern Economic Forum, to strengthen trade and investment ties, and help their businesses to access each other's markets, the Prime Minister said.

He also proposed Russia step up cooperation in such areas as energy, oil and gas and renewable energy, towards green targets and sustainable development.

PM Chinh spoke highly of Russia's role and active contributions to maintaining peace, security, stability, cooperation and development in the region, and expressed his hope that Russia will engage more actively in ASEAN-led forums, and further back the bloc's centrality and efforts in boosting dialogue, cooperation, trust building and law observance, effectively responding to emerging challenges, and maintaining peace, stability and development in the region, including security and safety of navigation and aviation in the East Sea.

At the meeting, ASEAN and Russia agreed to closely cooperate in the COVID-19 combat, and coordinate in efforts to distribute vaccines in a safe, effective and fair manner to regional residents.

They will enhance cooperation, dialogue and the sharing of information regarding response to security challenges, and contribute to regional peace, security and stability, through such mechanisms as the ASEAN-Russia Consultation of the High Representatives for Security Issues, and the ASEAN-Russia Dialogue on ICT Security-related Issues.

Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that ASEAN is Russia's reliable strategic partner, and Russia is willing to assist the bloc in combating COVID-19 and easing its socio-economic impacts.

Russia will continue to actively join ASEAN-led forums, and support the association's centrality as well as its efforts in promoting dialogue, cooperation and trust building, he affirmed.

For regional and international issues, the two sides emphasised the significance of maintaining peace and stability, and ensuring security and safety in the region.

They also committed to working for common goals of abiding by international law, promoting multilateralism and building rules-based regional and international order.

At the end of the meeting, the two sides adopted a joint declaration on building a peaceful, stable and sustainable region, and another on cooperation in the global drug combat. (ANI/VOV)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor