Watch! PM Modi welcomed with chants of 'Modi, Modi' in Rome by Indian community

PM Modi greeted and interacted with members of the Indian community that had gathered at the Piazza Gandhi in Italy. For the unversed, Narendra Modi reached Rome on Friday morning to attend the 16th G-20 Summit that will take place over the weekend. Modi spoke with members of the Indian community that had gathered in the area. The prime minister was welcomed with chants in Sanksrit and slogans of “Modi, Modi!" during his interaction with the Indian community.

#WATCH Sanskrit chants, slogans of 'Modi, Modi' reverberate at Piazza Gandhi in Rome as Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with people gathered there



The PM is in Rome to participate in the G20 Summit. pic.twitter.com/G13ptYOAjB — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

In his departure statement on Thursday, Modi said he will be visiting Rome and the Vatican City from October 29-31 at the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, following which he will travel to Glasgow, the UK, from November 1-2 at the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. “In Rome, I will attend the 16th G20 Leaders’ Summit, where I will join other G20 leaders in discussions on global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development, and climate change," Modi said, noting this will be the first in-person summit of the G20 since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the Vatican, PM will call on Pope Francis and meet Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

