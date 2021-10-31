Wedding function in Afghanistan attacked for playing music

New Delhi, Oct 31 Gunmen who identified themselves as Taliban attacked a wedding in eastern Afghanistan to stop music being played, killing at least two people and injuring 10 others, officials say, BBC reported.

A Taliban spokesman said two of the three gunmen had been arrested but denied they had acted on behalf of the Islamist movement.

Music was banned when the Taliban ruled the country from 1996 to 2001.

The new authorities have not yet issued such a decree.

An eyewitness told the BBC that four couples were being married in a joint wedding in Surkh Rod district in the province of Nangarhar on Friday.

They had taken permission from a local Taliban leader to play recorded music in an area used only by the women, the report added.

But late at night, the gunmen forced their way inside and tried to smash the loudspeakers. When the guests protested, the armed men opened fire.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the case was under investigation.

The Islamic State group, which is opposed to the Taliban, is also active in Nangarhar and has been blamed for similar incidents in the past.

Taliban spokesperson Bilal Karimi confirmed the arrest of three people who shot dead and wounded more than ten people at the wedding function in eastern Nangarhar province, Khaama Press reported.

Bilal Karimi said that the people impersonated the Taliban fighters and utilised the Taliban's name and added that they did not belong to them.

Three gunmen launched fire at people in a wedding function in the Sorkh Rod district of eastern Nangarhar province bordering Pakistan.

The incident left two killed and ten wounded including children.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor