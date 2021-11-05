Weekly storage of natural gas in US up: EIA

Houston, Nov 5 Working gas storage in the contiguous United States was 3,611 billion cubic feet (bcf) in the week ending October 29, a net increase of 63 bcf from the previous week, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report.

Stocks decreased by 8 per cent from this time in 2020, or 2.7 per cent below the five-year average, according to the data from the Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report.

The storage of working gas usually turns to decrease in November and continues to drop in April when heating season ends in the country, according to previous data.

Working gas is defined as the amount of natural gas stored underground that can be withdrawn for use. Its storage capacity can be measured in two ways: design capacity and demonstrated maximum working gas capacity, Xinhua news agency reported.

The contiguous United States consists of the 48 adjoining states of the United States, plus the District of Columbia, and excludes the non-contiguous states of Alaska and Hawaii, and all off-shore insular areas.

