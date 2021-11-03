WHO Regional Director congratulates India for emergency use listing of Covaxin by WHO

By ANI | Published: November 3, 2021 11:47 PM2021-11-03T23:47:40+5:302021-11-03T23:55:07+5:30

World Health Organisation's South-East Asia Regional Director Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh has congratulated India on the Emergency Use Listing of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin on Wednesday.

WHO Regional Director congratulates India for emergency use listing of Covaxin by WHO | WHO Regional Director congratulates India for emergency use listing of Covaxin by WHO

WHO Regional Director congratulates India for emergency use listing of Covaxin by WHO

Next

World Health Organisation's South-East Asia Regional Director Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh has congratulated India on the Emergency Use Listing of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin on Wednesday.

"Congratulations India for Emergency Use Listing of its indigenously produced #COVID19 vaccine COVAXIN," Dr Singh said in a tweet.

The WHO on Wednesday granted approval for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin.

Earlier, the UN health body panel had sought additional clarifications from the manufacturer of Covaxin, in order to conduct a final EUL risk-benefit assessment for global use of the vaccine.

The approval was done on the recommendation of the Technical Advisory Group (TAG) for Emergency Use Listing (TAG-EUL), an independent advisory panel that provides recommendations to WHO on whether a COVID-19 vaccine can be listed for emergency use under the EUL procedure.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and AstraZeneca and Serum Institute's Covishield are the two widely used vaccines in India.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :South-east asia regionalSouth-east asia regionalWorld Health Organisation