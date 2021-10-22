Winging abroad: AirAsia India expected to soon get international flying permit

By IANS | Published: October 22, 2021 04:15 PM2021-10-22T16:15:04+5:302021-10-22T16:35:20+5:30

New Delhi, Oct 22 with AirAsia India getting close to obtaining international flying rights, conglomerate Tata Sons, will ...

New Delhi, Oct 22 with AirAsia India getting close to obtaining international flying rights, conglomerate Tata Sons, will in the near future, have four airlines with permits for overseas operations.

At present, only Vistara operates on international routes.

The development assumes significance since Tata Sons' subsidiary Talace is expected to soon acquire Air India and Air India Express after conclusion of the share purchase agreement

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

