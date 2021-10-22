Winging abroad: AirAsia India expected to soon get international flying permit

New Delhi, Oct 22 with AirAsia India getting close to obtaining international flying rights, conglomerate Tata Sons, will in the near future, have four airlines with permits for overseas operations.

At present, only Vistara operates on international routes.

The development assumes significance since Tata Sons' subsidiary Talace is expected to soon acquire Air India and Air India Express after conclusion of the share purchase agreement

