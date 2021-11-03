Woman hospitalised three times after spider bites her as she sat on the toilet

Many people use the toilet seat without checking. But doing so can be risky for you. An example of this has come to the fore. Snakes are often found hiding in toilet seats. Such cases are more common in Australia. But a few days ago, a woman in the UK used a toilet seat without checking. But what she did not know was that a poisonous spider was hiding under the seat. As soon as she sat down, the woman screamed in pain and rushed to the hospital.

The woman had to be hospitalized three times a week after being bitten by a spider. The spider had bitten the woman's thigh. This spider was hiding under the seat. The woman's thigh was badly injured by the spider bite. The woman identified as Jo Kenyon, who is radio producer, had to be hospitalized three times a week.

The 34-year-old woman said that according to doctors, if she had not come to the hospital on time, she might have died. The woman was in severe pain after being bitten by a spider. The woman said her injuries has now healed. But she still had problems getting up and down. Jo Kenyon, who lives in Leeds, is very afraid of spiders. Now she is even more scared. Describing the incident, she said she had come to the bathroom half asleep in the morning. She just picked up the seat cover and sat down. She was in great pain.

She screamed and saw a spider crawling on the seat. The same spider had bitten her. She rushed to the hospital screaming in pain. She got relief only after taking some medicine there. But the burning continued. According to doctors, she would have died if she had not arrived at the hospital on time.