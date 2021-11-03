Wonderful to see many old friends in person, meet some new ones at COP26, says PM Modi

Thanking UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson who hosted the COP26 climate summit and Scottish people for their warm hospitality, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that that the event provided him with the opportunity to meet old friends and meet some new ones.

"It was wonderful to see many old friends in person after a long time and meet some new ones. I am thankful for our host PM @BorisJohnson and also to the Scottish people for their warm hospitality in the beautiful Glasgow," tweeted PM Modi.

The 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP26) is the first major summit that was held physically, where more than 120 countries participated after the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM Modi also held various bilateral meetings with several heads of the state on the sidelines of the G20. He met German Chancellor Dr Angela Merkel, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Pope Francis, President of the European Council, Charles Michel, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

In Rome, Prime Minister also met Indonesia President Joko Widodo and Prime Minister of Singapore, Lee Hsien Loong. The Prime Minister also met French President Emmanuel Macron.

PM Modi on Tuesday concluded his five-day foreign visit to Rome, Italy and Glasgow, UK after enhancing India's self-declared renewable energy commitments at COP26 in Glasgow, and outlining India's position on global issues at G20 Summit.

"Departing from Glasgow after two days of intense discussions about the future of our planet. India has not only exceeded the Paris commitments but has now also set an ambitious agenda for the next 50 years," tweeted PM Modi.

PM Modi delivered a "seminal" statement at the 26th session of COP26 and highlighted the range and depth of climate actions taken by India along with future goals that the country has set for itself.

During his COP26 address on Monday, Prime Minister Modi announced five "amrit tatva" including the target to attain net-zero emissions by 2070. He declared that India will increase its capacity of non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW and meet 50 per cent of its energy requirements through renewable energy by 2030.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor