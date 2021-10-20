World's largest kidney removal surgery successful; kidneys weighs 35 kg

The world's largest kidney has been removed from the body of a British man. These kidneys weigh as much as 35 kg. Warren Higgs' life was in danger due to polycystic kidney disease. As both kidneys grew in size, he had difficulty breathing. So he had to undergo surgery two weeks ago. He is doing fine now. He suffered a stroke before surgery. Doctors are trying to give him the best treatment.

Warren underwent surgery at Oxford University's Churchill Hospital. Both the kidneys were removed from his body weighed as much as 35 kg. The kidneys are the heaviest and largest in the world. Earlier, a kidney weighing 7.4 kg was removed from the body of a man in India. Warren lives in Windsor, UK.

Warren's right kidney weighed 15 kg. It contained 5 kg of fluid. The doctors told him that he has broken the world record. But that's not a matter of pride, Warren said.

For five years, Warren's kidneys began to accumulate fluid. As a result, his kidneys began to grow in size. As the size of the kidneys increased by five times, various problems arose. His lungs, stomach, and heart began to be affected. So he had to undergo surgery. The surgery lasted two hours.