A crucial step to enhancing pneumonia care

By IANS | Published: November 12, 2021 04:36 PM2021-11-12T16:36:05+5:302021-11-12T17:05:27+5:30

New Delhi, Nov 12 Pneumonia, an acute respiratory infection, is a recognized public health emergency in India. It ...

A crucial step to enhancing pneumonia care | A crucial step to enhancing pneumonia care

A crucial step to enhancing pneumonia care

Next

New Delhi, Nov 12 Pneumonia, an acute respiratory infection, is a recognized public health emergency in India. It is associated with an annual mortality rate of roughly 2.5 million adults and children globally.

India alone accounts for 23 per cent of the global pneumonia burden.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :indiaNew DelhiThe new delhi municipal councilDelhi south-westIndiUk-indiaRepublic of indiaIndia indiaNew-delhiGia india