Art to comprehend Episteme

New Delhi, Nov 5 An exhibition, Episteme curated by Monica Jain, features work by 10 emerging Indian artists including Pinaki Ranjan Mohanty, Kundan Mondal, Amjum Rizve, Manish Sharma, Mainaz Bano, Tapas Biswas, Soham Raha, Sangam Vankhade, Pratik Raut, and Vijaya Chauhan exploring socio-political history through a contemporary lens via the senses at Art Centrix Space.

This is their first physical exhibition of the season; Episteme addresses relationships with respective geographical areas along with their social, political and environmental history. The artists in the show look back at objects and events within a particular historical context through a contemporary lens.

Drawing from the idea that the senses help to interpret information and truly understand concepts

