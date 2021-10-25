Beware! Don't use your cellphones in these places

Toilet

Your phone should never enter the toilet due to the thousands of germs moving around. A recent study from the University of Arizona has found the average smartphone is in fact ten times dirtier than a toilet seat. Alastair Bates, Managing Director of Telephone Systems.Cloud said: “I think many of us can admit we depend heavily on our phones for lots of things, they can help us feel much more connected and benefit our lives greatly!

Aeroplane

Mobile phone users should use flying as an opportunity to switch off from the mobile world. Having a nap, enjoying the view or getting some serious thinking done are just some of the options which can give phone users a break from their screens.

Date Night

During a date it is often seen that during uncomfortable and awkward moments, couple turn to their mobiles when it becomes difficult to communicate. A restaurant in France has taken a revolutionary approach to this and completely banned the use of phones. At Petit Jardin, any guest caught with a phone will be handed a very shameful ‘yellow card’, with red cards being awarded to any double offenders before they are escorted from the premises.

In bed

Majority of the mobile users tend to reach out to their mobile devices first thing in the morning. For instance there is a always a curiosity among mobile users to check social media platforms to see who has posted what on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. As funny as it sounds, it can actually have a negative impact which ultimately sets the tone for the day.